Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) to Strong Sell

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

CGAU stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 32.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

