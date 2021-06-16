Morgan Stanley Downgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to Equal Weight

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
CRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.03.
CRH stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.03. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
