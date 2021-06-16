Morgan Stanley Downgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to Equal Weight

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

CRH stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.03. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CRH by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

