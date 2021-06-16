Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.85.
Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $63.34 on Monday. Athene has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $63.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.72.
In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Athene by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
