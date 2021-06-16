Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.85.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $63.34 on Monday. Athene has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $63.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.72.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athene will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Athene by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

