Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROOT. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Roots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.94.

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$3.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93. Roots has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.98. The company has a market cap of C$154.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.41.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

