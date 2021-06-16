Financial Comparison: Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) versus ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

This table compares Nine Energy Service and ProPetro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -37.38% -325.46% -29.08% ProPetro -21.52% -9.90% -8.24%

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPetro has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of ProPetro shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of ProPetro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nine Energy Service and ProPetro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $310.85 million 0.29 -$378.95 million ($3.97) -0.72 ProPetro $789.23 million 1.47 -$107.02 million ($0.46) -24.70

ProPetro has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Energy Service. ProPetro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nine Energy Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nine Energy Service and ProPetro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 0 2 0 0 2.00 ProPetro 1 4 6 0 2.45

Nine Energy Service presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.63%. ProPetro has a consensus target price of $9.31, indicating a potential downside of 18.02%. Given Nine Energy Service’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than ProPetro.

Summary

ProPetro beats Nine Energy Service on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2020, the company's fleet comprised 10 hydraulic fracturing units with 1,373,000 hydraulic horsepower. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.