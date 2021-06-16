$37.50 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to post $37.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.10 million and the lowest is $34.90 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $36.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $149.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.20 million to $158.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $150.67 million, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $161.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of KREF opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,900,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after buying an additional 382,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 314,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 209.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 289,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 682.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 263,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

