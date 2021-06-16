Head-To-Head Comparison: CI Financial (CIXX) versus Its Competitors

CI Financial (NYSE: CIXX) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CI Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion $355.32 million 9.72 CI Financial Competitors $2.42 billion $240.82 million 18.77

CI Financial’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CI Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 CI Financial Competitors 641 2926 3088 115 2.40

CI Financial presently has a consensus target price of $24.93, suggesting a potential upside of 40.13%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 3.70%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A CI Financial Competitors 33.95% 33.01% 12.44%

Summary

CI Financial peers beat CI Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

