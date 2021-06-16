Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.