SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SWI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.12.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 991.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

