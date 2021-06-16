YETI (NYSE:YETI) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

YETI stock opened at $92.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. YETI has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $95.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.90.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that YETI will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

