West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

Shares of West Japan Railway stock opened at $62.70 on Monday. West Japan Railway has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.