MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.22. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 27,710 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.72.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 24.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,585 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MIND C.T.I. during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

