Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Expands By 97.5%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the May 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000.

Shares of FPXI opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.88. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $79.31.

