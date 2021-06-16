PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PSTNY opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88. PostNL has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

