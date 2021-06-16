SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCSG stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that SouthCrest Financial Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SouthCrest Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

