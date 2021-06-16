Short Interest in Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Grows By 100.0%

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CSTI stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Costar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter.

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes various products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its products include video management software, surveillance cameras, network video and digital video recorders, lenses, and high speed domes, as well as industrial vision products; and monitors, cables, lighting, and other video accessories.

