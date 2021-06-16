Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) PT Lowered to C$69.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of EGHSF opened at $42.83 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.21.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

