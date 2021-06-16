Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $65.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.16. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.