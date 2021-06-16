Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.26.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLAY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,411 shares of company stock worth $6,350,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

