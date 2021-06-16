Mesa Laboratories, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $263.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 453.97 and a beta of 0.35. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $207.54 and a 12-month high of $307.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $140,545.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $1,340,522.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,303 shares of company stock worth $3,151,053 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

