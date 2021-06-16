RH (NYSE:RH) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $6.71 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

RH (NYSE:RH) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $6.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s FY2022 earnings at $23.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.20 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RH. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.53.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $662.35 on Monday. RH has a 12-month low of $242.21 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $646.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RH by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

