Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chewy in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHWY. Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

CHWY opened at $73.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52. Chewy has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,695.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chewy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

