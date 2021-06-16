CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

CTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $578.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

