Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DSX. Clarkson Capital lifted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $5.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $487.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.03. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 346,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

