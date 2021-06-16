The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

