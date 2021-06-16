Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLB opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.90 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

