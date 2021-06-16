KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. Analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $2,767,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

