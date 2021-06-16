Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $95.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

