Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 16th

Seven Oaks Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven Oaks Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of SVOKU opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Seven Oaks Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Get Seven Oaks Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,560,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,350,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,315,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,763,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,245,000.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.