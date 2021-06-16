RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.02, but opened at $45.30. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.93, with a volume of 29,526 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $49,101.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $416,614.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,379 shares of company stock valued at $205,870. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.