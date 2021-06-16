Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$159.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce traded as high as C$146.07 and last traded at C$145.84, with a volume of 703896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$144.38.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$152.62.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total transaction of C$361,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$336,498.60. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,881,990.

The company has a market cap of C$65.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$132.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6048884 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

