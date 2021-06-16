Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Issued By B. Riley

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for LifeMD in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). B. Riley also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LFMD. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

LifeMD stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.76. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 million.

In related news, insider Corey Deutsch purchased 22,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,470.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 71,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,845.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Stefan Galluppi purchased 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $39,478.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,351 shares of company stock valued at $404,899. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter worth $11,772,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $5,216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $2,515,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

