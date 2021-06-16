Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Veracyte, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Veracyte in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.