B. Riley Comments on Century Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Century Communities in a report issued on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%.

CCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Century Communities stock opened at $63.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.96. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

