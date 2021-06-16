Andrew Sutch Acquires 533 Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) insider Andrew Sutch purchased 533 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £655.59 ($856.53).

Andrew Sutch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Andrew Sutch purchased 8,278 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £10,016.38 ($13,086.46).

LON:SONG opened at GBX 124 ($1.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.94. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 129.90 ($1.70).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

