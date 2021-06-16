FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Increased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

NYSE KL opened at $42.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 183.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after buying an additional 136,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

