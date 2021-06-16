Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 319.18 ($4.17).

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.21. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80).

In related news, insider Warren East sold 937 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £993.22 ($1,297.65). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £979.05 ($1,279.14). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,708 shares of company stock worth $293,937.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

