Zacks Investment Research Upgrades L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to “Buy”

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $93.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $262.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.96. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $94.67.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

