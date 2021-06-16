Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

INVE stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. Identiv has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $380.97 million, a PE ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Identiv by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Identiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Identiv by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Identiv by 180.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Identiv by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

