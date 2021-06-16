Insider Buying: Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Insider Acquires 900,000 Shares of Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) insider Brian Raven purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,551.35).

TAVI stock opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £25.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.62. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.90 ($0.08).

Get Tavistock Investments alerts:

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.