Insider Buying: Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Insider Acquires 900,000 Shares of Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) insider Brian Raven purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,551.35).
TAVI stock opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £25.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.62. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.90 ($0.08).
Tavistock Investments Company Profile
