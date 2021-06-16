Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Mark Cutifani Acquires 5 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Mark Cutifani bought 5 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,130 ($40.89) per share, for a total transaction of £156.50 ($204.47).

AAL opened at GBX 2,999 ($39.18) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,380.28. The company has a market capitalization of £40.88 billion and a PE ratio of 25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAL. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,970 ($38.80).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

