CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $89.11 on Monday. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

