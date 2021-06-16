Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of ITMPF opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

