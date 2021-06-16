Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Avis Budget Group traded as high as $94.79 and last traded at $93.75, with a volume of 915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.24.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CAR. Barclays upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 109,990 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.79. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

