Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$7.81 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$9.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$768.11 million and a P/E ratio of -355.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

