Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$65.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

ENGH has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE:ENGH opened at C$53.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.58. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$48.87 and a twelve month high of C$80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 30.83.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

