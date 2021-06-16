Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$33.75 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.38.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$33.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.76. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$34.33. The company has a market cap of C$9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8191488 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.59 per share, with a total value of C$117,938.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,811,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,832,592.79. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,424 over the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.