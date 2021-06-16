Short Interest in Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Increases By 39.8%

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the May 13th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 148.2 days.

Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation aerodromes in France.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.