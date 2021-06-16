Short Interest in Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Increases By 39.8%

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the May 13th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 148.2 days.

Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation aerodromes in France.

