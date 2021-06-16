L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 13th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.63. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $35.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIQUY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

