Artisan Acquisition Corp. Units’ Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 23rd (NASDAQ:ARTAU)

Artisan Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:ARTAU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 23rd. Artisan Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTAU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Artisan Acquisition Corp. Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

